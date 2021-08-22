Israeli regime worried Amir-Abdollahian may become Iran FM

Abbas Golroo, who represents the people of Semnan in the Iranian parliament said in defense of Raeisi's nominated foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abollhaian that while the Axis of Resistance welcomes him, the Israeli regime is concerned.

"Over the past few days that Amir-Abdollahian has been presented as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the counter-revolutionary and Zionist media are worried about this choice and they consider Amir-Abdollahian a threat against the Zionist regime, Golroo said in his favor.

The lawmaker added, "The Axis of Resistance has welcomed the nomination of Amir-Abdollahian as the next Minister of Foreign Affairs. He is a capable, revolutionary and experienced diplomat. He has shown to be skillfull at many regional negotiations."

KI/5286219