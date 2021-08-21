Govt.'s 1st priority to control Covid-19, improve health

The President said that all government programs are organized in such a way as to lead to the realization of two important and pivotal issues of justice and progress in the country, adding, "We know that the opportunity to serve is short and people's hardships are a lot, but this will not be possible without the attention of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) and determination for change."

Speaking on Saturday in a parliament session held to review the qualifications of the proposed ministers of the 13th government, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi emphasised, "Transformation will not lead to a safe shore of justice and progress except by relying on the original slogans of the Islamic Revolution and following the pillar of Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist."

Ayatollah Raeisi stated, "We thank God Almighty for guiding the hearts of the dear, patient and intelligent people of Islamic Iran and entrusting the great success of service and the heavy burden of trust to the servants of the people," reported his official press service.

The President added, "Now is the time for a jihadist, wise, courageous, and popular movement that takes advantage of the great intellectual and elite capacities and seeks the participation of the people and empathy and the support of the revolutionary parliament and esteemed representatives of the people."

Ayatollah Raeisi pointed out, "The document of the transformation of the people's government will serve as a framework governing the plans of the proposed ministers of the 13th government, which is taken from the five basic axes of the Declaration of the Second Step of the Islamic Revolution, excellence of Islamic and Iranian culture, Economy of Resistance, provision, and improvement of society, especially low-income brackets, and development of international relations based on national interests."

The President stated, "In each of the plans of the government, justice and progress are the focus of planning and the result of which will be the prosperity of domestic production and the excellence of Islamic Iran."

Ayatollah Raeisi pointed out, "Mobilising the wide and diverse capacity of the people, especially the youth and elites who are always at the forefront of transformation are other areas emphasized in the program."

Emphasizing that all programs have been prepared and regulated in such a way as to guarantee the realization of two main and important axes, namely justice and progress in the country, the President said, "Justice is in the distribution of resources and opportunities, finding and strengthening talents and meritocracy and breaking the intertwined bonds of power and wealth."

Raeisi added, "The second axis is in the light of participation and comprehensive efforts to popularise the economy and culture and the protection of fundamental freedoms and public rights with a family-oriented approach and comprehensive support for the family".

HJ/president.ir