Aug 24, 2021, 11:59 PM

Widespread fire sweeps through Edinburgh, Scotland

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – A widespread fire hit Edinburgh, Scotland on Tue. and several fire brigades, with the help of Scottish police, are trying to put out a massive fire in Edinburgh.

News sources report a massive fire on “George IV Edinburgh” Bridge in Scotland, Sputnik reported.

According to the media, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a chain cafe on “Edinburgh George IV” Bridge.

The rented apartments above the cafe have been evacuated, the report added.

Local authorities have requested to block several roads in the old part of the city around the bridge.

George IV Bridge is a high street in Edinburgh, Scotland and homes to a number of important public buildings.

No further news or information has so far been released about the possible damages or casualties of this incident.

