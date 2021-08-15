  1. World
Aug 15, 2021, 10:38 AM

Two fires break out in Baghdad in less than 12 hours

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Informed sources reported two fires in the Iraqi capital less than 12 hours apart.

According to the informed sources, a fire broke out in an electrical warehouse in Baghdad's Karada district.

The official Iraqi News Agency confirmed the fire in a breaking news item, describing it as large.

This is the second fire in Baghdad in the last 12 hours. The first fire broke out last night in the Al-Rusafa section of the Iraqi capital.

The Iraqi Civil Defense Headquarters announced on Saturday that it had contained a large fire inside large warehouses. According to the report, the warehouses were located next to other large warehouses containing highly flammable alcohol in the Al-Wazireya district in central Baghdad.

News Code 177361
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
