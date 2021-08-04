Hezbollah not to stumble into trap of civil war: Nasrallah

According to Al-Akhbar, Nasrallah made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with religious eulogists ahead of the mourning month of Muharram.

According to the report, Nasrallah said that enemies seek to confront Hezbollah in three different fronts.

The first one, he said, is distorting Hezbollah's image and striking the model and the second one is dragging Hezbollah into an internal war.

This plot started since the arrest of Hariri and the aim was to ignite an internal war in Lebanon, he said, adding, “But the position of the political forces in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, surprised Saudi Arabia and prompted it to change course.”

Pointing to the murder of Ali Shebli, a Hezbollah member, Nasrallah said that no blood will be wasted but this does not mean that the movement would decide to wage an internal war.

He named the third front the ‘economic war’, calling for patience and serious work to solve the problems.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah Secretary-General said that fuel and medicine shipments will soon be sent from Iran to Lebanon to solve part of the country’s problems.

