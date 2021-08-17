VP congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

In his message to Indonesian Vide President Ma'ruf Amin, Mokhber congratulated the 76th anniversary of the country's independence.

He expressed hope that the strong and historical relations between the two countries, considering the new areas of cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields, will be further expanded by adopting new strategies and in the light of the common Islamic ties between the two countries.

The Independence Day of Indonesia is a national holiday in Indonesia commemorating the anniversary of Indonesia's Proclamation of Independence on the 17 of August 1945. It was made a national holiday by government decree in 1946.

ZZ/5283129