  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2023, 11:45 AM

Iranian President congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

Iranian President congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Independence Day of the country and expressed hope for further strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Addressing Joko Widodo in a message on Saturday, President Raeisi congratulated him and the Indonesian nation on the country’s Independence Day.

Considering the key role of the Republic of Indonesia in maintaining international peace and stability plus supporting the cause of non-aligned as well as countering unilateralism, Raeisi expressed hope that friendly cooperation between Iran and Indonesia in light of the political will of the leaders and using the remarkable capacities and capabilities of the two states would be further increased.

AMK/5859300

News Code 204460

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News