Iranian President congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

Addressing Joko Widodo in a message on Saturday, President Raeisi congratulated him and the Indonesian nation on the country’s Independence Day.

Considering the key role of the Republic of Indonesia in maintaining international peace and stability plus supporting the cause of non-aligned as well as countering unilateralism, Raeisi expressed hope that friendly cooperation between Iran and Indonesia in light of the political will of the leaders and using the remarkable capacities and capabilities of the two states would be further increased.

AMK/5859300