President Raeisi congratulates Kyrgyzstan on National Day

In his message to his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's National Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of your country," Raeisi said.

"Given the historical and cultural commonalities and mutual efforts, I hope relations between the two countries have further deepened in various political, economic and cultural fields," he added. "The efforts of the governments of the two countries to remove obstacles and make the most of existing capacities can be a great step towards applying practical solutions to develop relations and provide more welfare for two nations."

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Kyrgyzstan prosperity and felicity," he added.

