New upgrades to improve Bavar-373 to S400 level

“New editions of the Bavar-373 are coming and soon, a new edition that may be at the same or higher level than S400 will be unveiled,” Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said on Sunday night while speaking in a televised interview on the occasion of the country's National Day of Defense Industry.

There are problems regarding technology and production because some of the used technologies are very complex but despite all these, the work is being done, he added.

Iran unveiled Bavar-373 missile system in August 2019. It is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

Bavar 373 has two search and intercept radars, which can resist electronic warfare and electromagnetic bombs. In addition, the radars are capable of detecting anti-radiation missiles (ARM) that are used to confront air defenses.

Farahi named sanctions in the past 40 years as the most important incentive for the country’s self-sufficiency in the defense field.

Earlier on August 17, an official with the Army had said that a simulator for Barav-373 system will soon be unveiled.

