Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Iran's Sarpol-e Zahab County

According to the seismological center of Tehran University’s Institute of Geophysics, the tremor hit at 14:39 local time on Monday and rattled Sarpol-e Zahab County in Kermanshah province.

The tremor was documented to have struck at a shallow depth of ten kilometers. No possible casualties or damage resulting from the quake have so far been reported.

Iran experiences frequent seismic activity as it sits where two major tectonic plates meet.

In November 2017, Kermanshah Province was hit by a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake, which killed hundreds of people.

A year later, over 550 people were injured in a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake that shook the same Iranian province once again.

In 2003, more than 26,000 people lost their lives following a major quake that decimated the ancient city of Bam in eastern Iran. In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed thousands of people.

