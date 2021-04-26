  1. Iran
Apr 26, 2021, 3:13 PM

Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Iran's Sarpol-e Zahab County

Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Iran's Sarpol-e Zahab County

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Iran's western province of Kermanshah near the border with Iraq early on Monday, no casualties have been reported.

According to the seismological center of Tehran University’s Institute of Geophysics, the tremor hit at 14:39 local time on Monday and rattled Sarpol-e Zahab County in Kermanshah province.

The tremor was documented to have struck at a shallow depth of ten kilometers. No possible casualties or damage resulting from the quake have so far been reported.

Iran experiences frequent seismic activity as it sits where two major tectonic plates meet.

In November 2017, Kermanshah Province was hit by a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake, which killed hundreds of people.

A year later, over 550 people were injured in a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake that shook the same Iranian province once again. 

In 2003, more than 26,000 people lost their lives following a major quake that decimated the ancient city of Bam in eastern Iran. In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed thousands of people.

RHM/ILNA1068496

News Code 172620
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172620/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News