Iraqi Army launches extensive op. against ISIL in N Baghdad

Iraqi Army forces launched an extensive operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists on Saturday in order to pursue the remnants of terrorists in Northern Baghdad, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi Security News Information Office announced that the main purpose of the operation was to pursue the remnants of ISIL terrorist elements.

Earlier, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced that a terrorist plot was thwarted which had been hatched to target a mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Baghdad, the report added.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) said in a statement that the group's forces prevented ISIL terrorists to carry out operations against mourners in Imam Hussein (PBUH) mourning ceremony in Baghdad.

The statement said that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces carried out large-scale operations against ISIL terrorists in the areas around Baghdad and were able to identify weapons' depots of ISIL Takfiri terrorists. The terrorists intended to use weapons to attack Husseini’s religious gatherings in Baghdad.

