Dogarun border crossing between Iran, Afghanistan reopened

Referring to the temporary closure of the Dogarun border due to some problems, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi told Mehr News Agency that hours ago the activity of this border returned to normal with the acceptance of the first cargo by the Afghan side.

Despite the reopening of the Dugharun border, traders should arrange necessary coordination with the General Directorate of Dugharun customs before sending their shipments to this border, Latifi also stressed.

Earlier on Saturday, media sources reported that following a dispute between Iranian and Afghan border guards, the Dogarun border crossing was temporarily shut down.

