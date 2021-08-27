Tehran-Baghdad relations ‘strong': Iraqi FM

He made the remarks in a speech on Fri. regarding the presence of US forces in Iraqi territory and reiterated that the Iraqi government has recently called for the expulsion of 5,000 US forces from Iraqi land and territory, Russia Today reported.

During the recent round of strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, the Iraqi negotiating team called for an end to the US military presence in Iraq by the end of this year, the Iraqi foreign minister stipulated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fuad Hussein pointed to the amicable ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq and stated, “What I can say in this regard is that the relations between Tehran and Baghdad are strong and amicable.”

Turning to the Summit of Arab countries which is going to be held in Baghdad on Aug. 28, Hussein said that reducing tensions between various parties and groups is the main and major aim behind holding the Summit.

MA/