Iran seeking a respectful relationship with all countries: MP

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its obligations since the signing of the JCPOA, Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stressed that Iran enjoys good cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The fact is that after the signing of Iran's nuclear deal in 2015, it was the Americans who broke the treaty over time, and the Europeans did not fulfill their obligations, Abbas Moghtadaei noted.

He went on to say that If the West fulfills its obligations, Iran will also fulfill its obligations.

Otherwise, and if the Western sides to the JCPOA are not interested in living up to their commitments, they should not expect too much from the Islamic Republic, he stressed.

Stating that Iran seeks to establish a respectful relationship with all countries, he stressed, "National interests take precedence over anything. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not give up its national interests, and Iran will not make decisions under pressure."

European countries should not miss the opportunity, he also said and added, "The new government will pursue the interests and principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and ultimately it is the West who must fulfill its obligations."

The activation of economic diplomacy is one of the most important issues which will be followed by Ebrahim Raeisi's administration and it can be very effective in improving the country's economic situation, elsewhere he noted.

