Zarif stresses Iran's support for intra-Afghan talks

Heading a delegation, Jean Arnault who traveled to Tehran to discuss Afghanistan developments, met with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Zarif emphasized Iran's support for intra-Afghan talks and the protection of the achievements of the Afghan people over the past years, especially in the field of fundamental rights of the Afghan people.

Given the importance of the role of neighbors, Jean Arnault, for his part, said that Afghanistan's problem can be solved through collective action, and the focus of his efforts is to find a way to this collective cooperation.

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard and the Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister Rasoul Mousavi were also present at the meeting.

Jean Arnault also held a meeting with Taherian Fard on Monday on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Taherian Fard expressed Iran's support for the Afghan-led peace process, as well as readiness to cooperate in facilitating and advancing intra-Afghan talks, stressing the need to protect the achievements of the Afghan people over the past two decades.

The two sides also expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan in recent months and called for a reduction in violence and the prevention of civilian casualties.

