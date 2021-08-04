Nasrallah to deliver speech on Sat.

According to Al-Manar News Network, Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will deliver a speech at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time (10:00 p.m. Tehran local time).
He will address the recent developments in Lebanon and the region.
HJ/5273496
TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sat. on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Lebanon's victory in the 33-day war of 2006 against the Zionist Regime.
According to Al-Manar News Network, Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will deliver a speech at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time (10:00 p.m. Tehran local time).
He will address the recent developments in Lebanon and the region.
HJ/5273496
Your Comment