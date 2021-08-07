Ghalibaf blames US sanction for decrease in Iran-Turkey ties

In a meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Iran's Speaker of the Parliament Ghalibaf blamed the US sanction for the decrease in Iran-Turkey economic ties.

In his meeting with Mustafa Şentop, Ghalibaf referred to the decrease in the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries and said, "The oppressive sanctions and the coronavirus epidemic have significantly reduced the level of exchanges between the two countries."

Lebanon Hezbollah turned into a model in resisting against GA

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement has been turned into a comprehensive model for resisting against the Global Arrogance.

Speaking in his meeting with the Lebanon's Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem in Tehran on Fri., Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that model of resistance and perseverance of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement against the Global Arrogance has presently been turned into a comprehensive and successful model in the international arena.

Ex-player:

Iran volleyball team lack competitive atmosphere

A former member of Iran’s national volleyball team says there has been almost no competitive atmosphere for playing in the national team in current years.

Reza Safaei, who now plays for Paykan in the Iranian league, says those who play in the league have had no incentive to represent their country in the national team in current years as an almost fixed group of players were always there in the camp of the national team.

Iran urges IPU to stand against US unilateralism

In a meeting with the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, Iran's Parliament Spokesperson Ghalibaf called for the international body to stand against US unilateralist behaviors.

"Public diplomacy in today's world has become stronger thanks to the presence of the media and social media," Ghalibaf said, "Unilateral powers could manage and control it if they wanted to, of course, they also dominate the media, but NGOs and non-governmental organizations have also been able to gain good power in this regard."

Iran to make US regret: Raeisi

In a meeting with Vladimir Andreichenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus in Tehran, President Raeisi said that cooperating with its friends, Iran will make the US regretful.

Raeisi said, "Iran, with the cooperation of its friendly countries, will continue to make strong progress, and by doing so, we make the United States regret."

Addressing Iran-Belarus ties, Raeisi pointed to the wide-ranging opportunities in the two countries and said, "There should be a change in the bilateral relations between Iran and Belarus by activating all capacities."

Peace to be ensured by dialogue among Afghan political groups

In a meeting with Afghani President Ghani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ghalibaf said Peace and tranquility can be achieved through dialogue among all political groups in Afghanistan

The meeting was held on Thursday in Tehran.

Ghalibaf said, "The cultural and historical ties between the two countries have provided a good platform for the development and expansion of relations in various political, economic and cultural fields between the two countries."

Ulyanov hails Raeisi' speech on inauguration day

Russian envoy to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov hailed President Raeisi's speech on his inauguration day.

He tweeted, "Russia fully supports and advocate for regional dialogue. We stand ready to facilitate this process as much as we can."

India ready to cooperate with New Iranian President

After meeting with President Raisi in Tehran, the Indian FM announced his country is ready to cooperate with the team of the new President of Iran.

In a tweet on Fri., Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote, "A warm meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi after his assumption of office. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi."

"His commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship was manifest. So too was the convergence in our regional interests," the FM added.

‘Milak’ Border Terminal closed due to Afghanistan insecurity

Road Transport Deputy of Sistan and Baluchestan province said that ‘Milak’ Border Terminal was shut down due to the insecurity in Afghanistan.

Teymour Bagheri broke the news on Fri. and stated, “In cooperation and collaboration with the executive organizations based at 'Milak Border Terminal' and in order to avoid any problems for economic activists, Iranian traders and businesspersons have been urged to refrain from exporting their transit cargo to Milak Border Terminal until further notice.”

Iran, S Africa have great capacities to expand ties: Raeisi

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa have great potentials and capacities for increasing and expanding bilateral relations in all arenas.

Speaking in his meeting with the Speaker of National Assembly of South Africa Thandi R. Modise in Tehran on Fri., President Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always established good and amicable relations with South Africa after the eradicating and dismantling apartheid.

Iran COVID-19 update: 34,913 news cases, 458 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 34,913 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 458 people have lost their lives since yesterday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,381 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 4,092,671.

Japanese PM felicitates Raeisi

In a message, Japanese Prime minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated President Raeisi on his inauguration.

Suga felicitated Raeisi on Behalf of the Japanese nation and government.

No future for countries cruel to others

In a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ivica Dacic, Iranian President Raeisi said there is no future for countries who are cruel to others.

"Iran seeks peace for other nations and believes that the future does not belong to countries that oppress others," Raieisi said during his Thurs. meeting with Dacic.

Iran's Zare takes bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

Amirhossein Zare from Iran claimed a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg of the 2020 Olympic Games on Friday.

Zare defeated Chinese wrestler Deng Zhiwei 5-0 and won the bronze medal.

Diplomacy door 'open' based on mutual respect: Iran Embassy

Iran’s Embassy in London said that the door for diplomacy is open if it is based on mutual respect.

In response to the remarks by the UK Foreign Secretary depicting Iran on a crossroads in the wake of the new president inauguration, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the UK took to Twitter on Friday to call on London to observe mutual respect in diplomacy in action and words at the same time.

“Iran reciprocates respect by deeds and words. But, the dignity of Iranians will be upheld at any cost,” the tweet said.

Iran, Qatar ties bring peace to region: Rezaei

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said the relationship between Tehran and Doha was the introduction of peace in the region.

In the meeting with the Qatari Industry and Trade Minister on Thursday, Rezaei said the relationship between Tehran and Doha was the introduction of peace in the region.

Stating that the relationship between Muslim nations is important and facilitating, Rezaei said that Iran has proved in the last 40 years that it welcomed cooperation with regional countries.

Raeisi, Nechirvan Barzani meet

Iranian President Raeisi met and held talks with the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for the International Affairs informed on Fri., that Iranian President Raeisi and the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani held talks in Tehran.

European officials sending congratulatory messages to Raeisi

Senior officials from different countries are sending their congratulatory messages to the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi after his inauguration ceremony that was held on Thurs.

In their messages, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo wished success to President Raeisi.

Freestyle wrestler Ghiasi loses to Indian rival

Iranian freestyle wrestler in the men’s 65kg weight category Morteza Ghiasi lost the quarterfinal match to his Indian rival Bajrang Punia on Friday.

The Iranian led 1-0 after 1st period but Bajrang made a comeback to counter an attacking move of his opponent and pinned him to win by fall.

In his first match earlier today, Ghiasi defeated Haithem Dakhlaoui from Tunisia 5-1.

UN welcomes coop. with new President of Iran: Dujarric

The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric said the international body welcomes cooperation with the new President of Iran.

His remarks came in reaction to the rhetoric of the Minister of War of the Zionist regime against Iran.

