Russia-China ties above military alliances, Wenbin says

"Relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation, and non-targeting against third parties. Relations between the two countries have transcended the model of military-political alliances of the Cold War and formed a model of relations between major powers," Wang told reporters, according to Sputnik.

They "fundamentally differ from [relations among] the NATO countries involved in the creation of narrow groups and bloc confrontation," he added.

