Armed Forces not to let anyone invade territorial integrity

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks in a local ceremony on Sun. and stated that today, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have achieved such highest power that it can stand against any enemy and does not allow anyone to attack interests and territorial integrity of the country.

He went on to say that the Armed Forces of Iran is ‘successful and proud’ for salient achievements taken in line with safeguarding sublime values of the Islamic Revolution, adding that Armed Forces has passed eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran) successfully with utmost pride and honor in a way that it is able to stand against any enemy and does not allow anyone attacks the territorial integrity of the country.

With its mission of preserving the territorial integrity and defending the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution and Establishment, the Armed Forces must develop components of its combat capability in the face of upcoming threats, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country and stated that Iran’s Army rolled up its sleeves vehemently as of the early days of the outbreak in order to minimize the least injury among its manpower and staff across the country.

