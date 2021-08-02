Wildfires in Italy injure five; hundreds evacuated (+VIDEO)

More than 800 flare-ups were recorded this weekend, mainly in the south, Italy’s national fire service said, according to Guardian.

At least five people have been wounded and holidaymakers evacuated after wildfires devastated a pinewood near a beach in Pescara, Italy, as one of the worst heatwaves in decades swept across south-east Europe.

Wildfires have also broken out across much of south-eastern Europe, including Spain, Greece and Turkey, who are dealing with one of the most severe heatwaves in decades, with temperatures rising above 40C (104F), forcing hundreds to evacuate. More than 200 people were taken to safety from the seaside around Catania in Sicily, while dozens of villages were evacuated in tourist hotspots in southern Turkey, where wildfires that have killed eight people raged for a fifth day.

Fanned by soaring temperatures and strong winds – with experts saying that global heating increases the frequency and intensity of such blazes – Turkey is suffering its worst fires in at least 10 years, with nearly 95,000 hectares burnt so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516 at the same point in the years between 2008 and 2020.

