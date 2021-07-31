Erdogan gives disaster zone status for fire-affected regions

The blaze erupted last week in the region of Antalya, quickly spreading over the country's southern areas. The wildfires have so far killed at least four people, destroyed multiple houses, and prompted mass evacuations all over the coast, Sputnik reported.

"We have declared our areas affected by wildfires as a disaster zone. We will continue to take all [the] necessary steps to heal the wounds of our nation, pay for damage, and do everything we can to make things better than before", Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tweeted.

At the same time, Turkish authorities have also launched an investigation into the causes of the blaze, probing possible arson.

The wildfires, which erupted amid a major heat wave and powerful winds, resulted in the hospitalisation of at least 50 people, according to authorities.

Per previous statements by the president, there have been at least 70 outbreaks of fire in southern Turkey, and 14 of them were still burning as of Saturday morning. The flames hit tourist venues in Turkey, as many hotels had to evacuate in the resort cities of Bodrum and Marmaris.

RHM/PR