Aug 3, 2021, 6:36 PM

Incident reported for a vessel off UAE Fujairah port

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – A vessel is reported to have suffered an incident off the coasts of UAE in the Persian Gulf near Fujairah port.

The reports are coming in that say a new vessel experienced an incident off the coasts of UAE in the Persian Gulf near Fujairah port on Tuesday.

The incident comes after the last Friday's attack on an oil tanker owned by the Israeli regime.

British Maritime Trade Operations has confirmed “an incident is currently underway…east of Fujairah,” adding that investigations are ongoing.

British sources say the ship had hit a mine. British naval sources have also asked other ships not to approach the area.

Other reports also say that the ship is owned by Singapore.

Oman Air Force reportedly is scanning the area.

This item is being updated

Kamal Iranidoost
