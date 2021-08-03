Speaker of People's Council of Syria arrives in Tehran

The Syrian official has traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Sabbagh was received by the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abbas Golroo.

Iran's new President's inauguration ceremony will be held this Thursday and senior officials from various countries are arriving in Tehran.

The ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi's presidential decree by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was held on today.

