Army able to detect any drone with any flight cross-section

Today, Army Air Defense Force moves in line with modern knowledge and technology in the world and uses the latest equipment and systems, the Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said.

He went on to say, “While monitoring and guarding the country's sky, this force has the capacity to monitor the movements of enemies beyond the country's borders.”

"We have been able to make significant progress in all areas of defense today," he said, adding, “Today we have reached a point where any type of drones with any radar level and flight cross-section can be detected, identified, and destroyed for us.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Imposed War, saying, “In order to establish air security, in those days, we had been stationed in more than 250 locations across the country so as not to allow vital centers such as military bases and airports to be hit by enemy.”

