Air Defense Force to respond to enemy threat at highest level

Sabahifard pointed to advances in air defense in various areas of radar, missile and communications technology, saying, "With the efforts of committed air defense personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this force has reached full self-sufficiency in the field of defense and radar equipment and providing various communication platforms."

Stating that the army air defense in all fields has been updated with the latest technology in the world, he added, "These capabilities have put us at the highest level of preparedness in response to any threat from enemies."

ZZ/5209628