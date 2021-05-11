  1. Politics
May 11, 2021, 6:00 PM

Brig. Gen. Sabahifard:

Air Defense Force to respond to enemy threat at highest level

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that Air Defense Force has the ability to respond to any enemy threat at the highest level.

Sabahifard pointed to advances in air defense in various areas of radar, missile and communications technology, saying, "With the efforts of committed air defense personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this force has reached full self-sufficiency in the field of defense and radar equipment and providing various communication platforms."

Stating that the army air defense in all fields has been updated with the latest technology in the world, he added, "These capabilities have put us at the highest level of preparedness in response to any threat from enemies."

