Air defense force at forefront of defending country: cmdr.

The Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on Sunday while visiting the Fordow Airbase in Qom Province.

During the visit, he congratulated the personnel of Fordow Air Defense Base on the occasion of the new Iranian year (Nowruz) and called for intensifying efforts on the part of all sections of the society to fulfill the slogan of this year as it is put by the Leader ‘the year of production, support and removal of obstacles.’

Expressing his satisfaction with the preparedness of this Fordow Air Defense Base, Sabahifard pointed out, "Maintaining the defense power and monitoring the enemy and issuing timely warnings and dealing with any move of the enemy has created a deterrent power by the country's air defense."

The Commander of the Army Air Defense Force warned the enemies not to test the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, "The Air Defense Force is at the forefront of defending the country and serves as a symbol of the nation's might in achieving the goals and ideals of the Islamic Revolution."

In line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sabahifard called for strengthening the defense power of the country's armed forces, saying, "Defense power is one of the pillars of national power, our defense power supports our national security; Without security, all the values of the country will be in trouble."

