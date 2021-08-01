Russia intelligence chief warns of provocations at elections

Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin warned about provocations being plotted from outside at the upcoming parliamentary elections in September 2021 and presidential elections in 2024 in Russia, according to TASS.

"Our opponents are preparing to the fullest," Naryshkin said.

In response to a question about when such provocations might be staged the Russian intelligence chief said, "This will be both in 2021 and 2024, of course."

Meanwhile, he stressed that Russia possesses information on "what points they will act upon and what points they will hit at."

"Our corresponding agencies are aware of that, in particular, thanks to our activity," Naryshkin said.

KI/PR