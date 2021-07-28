US president Biden threatens Russia to war

"I think that it is more likely that the United States and Russia will end up to war, a full-fledged war with full power and this war will be the result of cyber attacks," Biden stated in a meeting with some US intelligence and security officials yesterday.

The war will be the result of increasing display of cyber activities, he added.

“When I met with Russian President Putin, I grasped out that he steers the economy of the country that is heavily dependent on oil wells and nuclear weapons and has not any other thing," Biden continued.

Presently, Russian economy is the world’s 8th small-scale economy and this issue has make the situation more dangerous, US President Joe Biden added.

MA