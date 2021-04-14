Taremi scores stunning overhead kick against Chelsea

The stunner gave Porto a 1-0 win but not a qualification for the next round as the Portuguese side had lost the first leg 2-0.
TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iranian striker of FC Port, Mehdi Taremi, scored an incredible bicycle kick goal at dying moments of the match against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
The stunner gave Porto a 1-0 win but not a qualification for the next round as the Portuguese side had lost the first leg 2-0.
Taremi became the first Iranian player to score in the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League.
