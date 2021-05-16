Palestine most important common issue of Islamic Ummah

In a phone talk with Turkish President Erdogan on Sun., Rouhani referred to the recent aggression of the Zionist regime in Holy Quds and the massacre of the oppressed Palestinian people, saying: "Palestine issue is still the most important issue of the Islamic Ummah, and it is necessary to immediately stop the brutal attacks and the killing of the oppressed and defenseless people."

Congratulating Erdogan on the occasion of Eid- al-Fitr, Rouhani noted that Islamic countries, especially Iran and Turkey, as the two important and influential countries in the region, must use all available resources, including the capacity of international bodies such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to counter the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime.

He also stressed the need to strengthen Tehran-Ankara cooperation to resolve regional crises, including Syria and Yemen.

Rouhani hoped for the development of economic and trade relations, including the facilitation of banking cooperation and the operation of border crossings between Tehran and Ankara.

He, elsewhere addressed the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna saying: "Today, the whole world, including the United States, has come to the conclusion that maximum sanctions and pressure have failed."

"The only solution is to lift the sanctions, adhere to international law and regulations, and fully implement the JCPOA," he added hoping that the ongoing talks would bear fruit.

He also stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries and sharing experiences to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Turkish President, for his turn, underlined that the international community must react strongly to the Zionists' aggressions.

Referring to the Sunday OIC emergency meeting, he expressed the hope that a proper decision would be made to end such brutal crimes against Palestinians.

He also stressed deepening economic and trade relations between Turkey and Iran as two friend and neighbor countries.

