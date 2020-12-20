Kish's readiness for hosting permanent ECO intl. exhibitions

"In the past two years, important events have been held on Kish Island in terms of contributing to the important and regional ECO agreement, such as holding an economic event affiliated to ECO member countries in December 2019 and the establishment of a permanent ECO secretariat in Kish," he said.

"During this period, representatives of ECO member countries traveled to Kish in several groups and individually, and the establishment of a secretariat in Kish was one of the ambassadors' suggestions due to the facilities and conditions of the island," Mozaffari added.

The Official said that establishing a permanent exhibition to introduce and offer capabilities and products of the ECO member countries has also been discussed in these meetings and Kish Island, as previously mentioned, has been prepared for the implementation of this exhibition center.

Highlighting the significance of ECO for Iran, he added that the country needs to do its best to strengthen and promote its cooperation with the body.

