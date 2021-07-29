Iran IAEA envoy hails parl. legislation role in nuclear talks

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi made the comment in an interview with the website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution "Khamenei.ir".

The parliament's piece of legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" was approved in early last December amid the continued indifference of the JCPOA participants to the illegal US sanctions against Tehran.

During the interview with the Leader's website, he presented a report on the talks in Vienna on the revival of the JCPOA and said that as the Leader asserted, the Americans are not trustworthy.

He said that in the Vienna talks, the US was not ready to lift a bulk of the sanctions that Washington illegally imposed on Tehran after its unlawful withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

The diplomat noted that the Americans even refused to lift the arms embargo on Tehran in blatant violation of the nuclear deal and the UN Resolution 2231.

Gharibabadi pointed out that the American side has not expressed its readiness to guarantee that it will not leave the JCPOA again and re-impose the sanctions as the previous US administration under Trump did.

He said the Americans are not ready to even discuss making up for Iran's losses as a result of the US exit from the JCPOA.

The ambassador further underlined that the Americans have made excessive demands that go even beyond the nuclear deal.

He also touched upon the issue of verifications as demanded by Iran that the American side must remove the sanctions in a practical way that can be verified by Iran. The diplomat pointed out that Washington has refused to provide guarantees on the verifications issue as well.

