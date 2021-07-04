Police arrest 9 armed men with heavy weapons in Massachusetts

A group of gunmen, dressed as US troops' uniform, were arrested by police in the US State of Massachusetts, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the report, police in US State of Massachusetts announced that these nine people, who were equipped with heavy weapons, were driving in cars equipped with special lights of military forces on one of the highways of this state.

After not stopping following a warning, police finally chased the armed men. Massachusetts police say the men are members of a group that does not actually recognize US law and want to evade US law.

Police also reported the arrest of all nine members of the group without firing or clashes.

Massachusetts state officials have not yet released further details about the incident.

MA/5249807