Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran has failed

At the threshold of Tuesday's Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA member states in the Austrian capital Vienna, the New York Times in a report quoted a senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration as claiming that the US government was not seeking to maintain some of nuclear sanctions as pressure leverage.

A senior official at US President Biden’s administration went on to say that campaign of maximum pressure policy exerted by former US President Trump’s administration against Iran had completely failed.

At this meeting which is going to be held on Tuesday this week, the Americans are scheduled to meet with their counterparts from the European troika (UK, France and Germany), Russia and China in Vienna without meeting with Iranian officials.

US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley has also claimed that Washington is ready to lift sanctions that are inconsistent with Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, given the US's history of lack of compliance with its commitments and US Congress’s sabotages as well as Iran's resistance to any ransom, the forthcoming negotiations seem to be followed with difficulties.

In this regard, senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have repeatedly stated that JCPOA will never be renegotiated.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held virtually on Friday, April 02 with the presence of Iran, European Union, China, Russia and three European countries including UK, France and Germany.

