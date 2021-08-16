  1. World
Aug 17, 2021, 4:00 AM

Over 11,000 Cameroon’s citizens flee to Chad

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Following the escalation of tensions between herders and fishermen in northern Cameroon, more than 11,000 people of this country fled to its northern neighbor, Chad.

As tensions between herders and fishermen escalated in northern Cameroon and bloody clashes erupted between the two sides, more than 11,000 citizens of this country fled to its northern neighbor, Chad, Reuters news agency reported.

According to the report, governor of Baguirmi in Chad confirmed the news and said that more than 11,000 people from the border have fled to Chad for fear of losing their lives.

No further information has not yet been released on details of the clash, the report added.

