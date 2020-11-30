Iran condemns brutal attack on Nigerian farmers in Borno

Saeed Khatibzadeh has strongly condemned the recent brutal attack on Nigerian farmers which caused the death of 110 people.

He expressed his sympathy with the survivors of the tragic attack, people, and government of Nigeria.

At least 110 people have been killed in an attack on a village in north-east Nigeria blamed on the Boko Haram group, according to the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country.

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” Edward Kallon said in a statement after initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead from the massacre on Saturday by suspected Boko Haram fighters.

“The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year,” Kallon said, adding, “I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice.”

The attack took place in the village of Koshobe near the main city of Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farmers on rice fields. The Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, attended the burial on Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed.

