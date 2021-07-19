US troops smuggle new shipment of Syrian oil, wheat into Iraq

US occupation troops continued to steal resources of Syrian al-Jazeera region, as they brought out 40 trucks and tanker loaded with wheat and oil to Iraqi territories via al-Walid illegitimate border crossing in Hasaka.

Local sources from al-Swaidiyah village in Al-Yarubiyah area in Hasaka, told SANA reporter that a convoy of 40 trucks and an oil tanker left the US occupation base at Kharab al-Jir military airport, heading for the illegitimate al-Walid crossing and then to the north of Iraq.

The sources noted that one of the trucks was carrying a bulldozer for the US occupation troops in order to use it in building fortifications around their bases, and setting up barricades through razing the agricultural lands belonging to the locals in areas of the occupation’s deployment.

SANA added that also on Sunday evening, occupying forces brought out 70 trucks and tanks via al-Walid crossing.

KI/PR