US exit from Afghanistan a great victory for Muslim nations

Speaking in a news conference on “Afghanistan, Sustainable Peace and Security” which was held on Sunday, Hossein Akbari said, “It is scheduled that a webinar conference entitled “Afghanistan. Sustainable Peace and Security” will be held in the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is predicted that more than 40 Afghan leaders and representatives of neighboring countries of Afghanistan including Pakistan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Islamic Republic of Iran will deliver lectures in this Conference.”

The main topics of discussion of the Conference are focused on negotiations in the process of developments in Afghanistan which will be held at the venue of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Monday July 19 in the presence of dignitaries and personalities from different ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

“We hope that this Conference will help spread of peace in Afghanistan as Islamic Republic of Iran has always made its utmost effort, with its mediating role, to convince parties to negotiate instead of war,” he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the dire present situation in Afghanistan and stated that Afghanistan has now entered a new stage. In fact, the 20-year presence of the United States in Afghanistan and eventual expulsion from that country has created a power vacuum and power imbalance in Afghanistan that affects all developments and equations.

Turning to the inauguration of President-Elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the Deputy Secretary-General of World Assembly of Islamic Awakening said that senior leaders of Afghanistan will take in the inauguration ceremony which will be held on August 5.

