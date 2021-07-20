Iran's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record high

According to the latest data, 27,444 new infections have been detected across Iran in the past 24 hours.

The virus has claimed lives of 250 people since yesterday, bringing the total death to 87,624.

According to the Ministry, more than 3,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday.

This comes as 4,422 other patients are in ICU units.

Total number of vaccine jabs has surpassed 9.24.

Government offices of Tehran and Alborz provinces have been shut down for six days since today to control the outbreak.

