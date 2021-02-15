FM Zarif to host Qatari counterpart in Tehran

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran later on Monday.

This afternoon, he is scheduled to meet with Zarif at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

In a recent interview, the Qatari foreign minister recently called on the Persian Gulf states to enter into talks with Iran and announced his country’s readiness to mediate a meeting between the six members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a Twitter message, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed the Qatari foreign minister's proposal for talks between Iran and the Persian Gulf states.

