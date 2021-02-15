  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2021, 2:16 PM

FM Zarif to host Qatari counterpart in Tehran

FM Zarif to host Qatari counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Today, the Qatari Foreign Minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran later on Monday.

This afternoon, he is scheduled to meet with Zarif at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

In a recent interview, the Qatari foreign minister recently called on the Persian Gulf states to enter into talks with Iran and announced his country’s readiness to mediate a meeting between the six members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a Twitter message, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed the Qatari foreign minister's proposal for talks between Iran and the Persian Gulf states.

RHM/FNA13991127000514

News Code 169980

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News