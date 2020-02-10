Air Force planning aerobatic maneuvers with 3 Kosar jets in April

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said the production of Kosar fighter jets is ongoing and each year, the number of the homegrown jets increases.

“We are planning to stage aerobatic maneuvers with three Kosar jets during the Army Day parades (on April 17),” he said, noting that last year, the airshow was staged using only one jet.

“With three jets, we can have an acrojet aerobatic team,” he added.

Iran launched the mass production of a fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet in November 2018.

The aircraft, named Kosar, has been designed to provide logistical support for ground operations, and boasts advanced maneuvering capability and can be fitted with various projectiles.

It enjoys integrated design, an avionic and fire control system linked with a digital military data network, a ballistic calculations computer system, head-up display (HUD), which focuses visual data in front of the pilot’s sight, a multi-purpose radar, and an independent radio navigation system, according to the reports.

