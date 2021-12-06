Putin expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan

"Naturally, we are concerned over everything that is linked with terrorism and the fight against it, as well as with drugs and organized crime," Putin said, according to TASS.

"In this context, we cannot but be concerned over the situation in Afghanistan and how it is developing," the Russian president added..

According to the Russian leader, Moscow and New Delhi "continue to work actively on the international arena."

"Indeed, our positions are similar on many matters," Putin said.

