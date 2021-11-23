Italian short film festival to host Iran's ‘Mostafa’

Directed by Alireza Teymouri and produced by Peyman Shahmohammadi, ‘Mostafa’ will take part in the competition section of the accordi @ DISACCORDI - International Short Film Festival.

‘Mostafa’ is the story of an Afghan man who lives with his family in Iran. This family does not have any identity cards and this creates a problem for them.

The short film has been produced with the support of the South Regional Film Organization and the Swedish Institute Film.

‘Mostafa' has won the Best Director Award at the International Kolkata Short Film Festival in India.

Accordi @ DISACCORDI - International Short Film Festival celebrates its 18th anniversary from November 16 to December 5, 2021, in Naples, Italy.

It is an audience-friendly festival that focuses on quality programming of all genres.

