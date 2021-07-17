Over 210 people killed in riots in South Africa: minister

"We received reports of six more deaths. The total death toll in Gauteng province was 32, and 137 more people were detained. In total, 862 people were detained in Gauteng. ... In the province [of KwaZulu-Natal] 89 more victims are reported, total the death toll is 180. In total, 1,692 detentions were made in the province", Kumbudzo Ntshaveni, the acting minister under the President of South Africa said at a briefing broadcast by the SABC News TV channel, according to Sputnik news agency.

At the same time, the minister noted that the situation in both provinces was returning to normal.

Earlier, 117 deaths were reported.

Riots erupted in South Africa following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Troops were sent to quell the unrest in the province of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

