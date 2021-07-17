  1. World
  2. Africa
Jul 17, 2021, 6:30 PM

Over 210 people killed in riots in South Africa: minister

Over 210 people killed in riots in South Africa: minister

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The death toll from riots in the South African provinces KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has increased to 212, according to a South African high-ranking official.

"We received reports of six more deaths. The total death toll in Gauteng province was 32, and 137 more people were detained. In total, 862 people were detained in Gauteng. ... In the province [of KwaZulu-Natal] 89 more victims are reported, total the death toll is 180. In total, 1,692 detentions were made in the province",  Kumbudzo Ntshaveni, the acting minister under the President of South Africa said at a briefing broadcast by the SABC News TV channel, according to Sputnik news agency.

At the same time, the minister noted that the situation in both provinces was returning to normal.

Earlier, 117 deaths were reported.

Riots erupted in South Africa following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Troops were sent to quell the unrest in the province of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

KI/PR

News Code 176236
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176236/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News