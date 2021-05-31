Intra-Afghan peace talks to resume in Doha

Nader Naderi, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, said that peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are scheduled to resume tomorrow in Doha.

Members of the Afghan government delegation are traveling to Doha, he added, saying that given the complexity of the negotiations, one should not expect a good result in the coming months or even a year.

Earlier, the Taliban said they are ready to start and continue talks in Doha.

Abdullah Abdullah, Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation also said on Sunday that a government delegation would soon leave for Doha to resume inter-Afghan talks.

He stressed the government's determination to seize the opportunity to end the war and achieve peace through dialogue and negotiation.

Abdullah also stressed the need to establish political solidarity between the country's leaders and political movements in order to support the peace process.

This is while, some time ago, a government delegation and the Taliban met in Doha after a several-month hiatus. At the time, the two sides announced that intra-Afghan peace talks are scheduled to resume in Doha between the two sides' delegations.

To facilitate the Doha talks, the United Nations, Turkey and Qatar were scheduled to hold a meeting in Istanbul in the presence of the representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, regional countries and world powers. But the meeting was postponed due to opposition from the Taliban.

Recently, the Taliban has said it will attend the peace conference in Turkey on three conditions; the conference must be short, the agenda must not include decision-making on critical issues and the Taliban delegation should be low level.

