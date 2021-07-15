Congo, Madagascar congratulate Iran President-elect Raeisi

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina felicitated Ebrahim Raeisi over winning the 2021 Presidential Election in Iran.

Rajoelina also emphasized the joint effort to strengthen bilateral relations in the framework of the interests and welfare of the people of the two countries.

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso also sent a message to President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi congratulating him on his victory in the elections on behalf of the government and the people of Congo.

He hoped that both countries would cooperate to boost friendly ties during Raeisi's term.

ZZ/5258284