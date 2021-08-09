Iran, Brazil to expand mineral cooperation

Referring to the recent visit of a Brazilian delegation to the Iran Mine House, Mohammad Reza Bahraman said that in this meeting, which was attended by the Chairman of the Friendship Group of the Brazilian Parliament, Chairman of the Brazilian Mines Commission, along with the Ambassador and Chargé d'Affaires, in addition to discussing the capabilities of the Iran Mine House, a report on the geological structure of Iran was presented.

During the meeting, it was decided to prepare a memorandum of cooperation between the two countries in the field of technical issues and supply of mining machinery, he added.

Brazil is a large mining country and one of the largest suppliers of iron ore in the world, which uses its own technologies in the field of exploration and extraction, the official said.

Bahraman went on to say that it was decided that the reciprocal meetings in Iran and Brazil with the presence of representatives of the governmental and parliamentary sectors of the two countries as well as the private sector would continue.

The two countries have great potential for developing cooperation, especially in the field of investment and supply of machinery in this sector, he added.

ZZ/84431328