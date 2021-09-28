  1. Politics
Iran’s parliamentary delegation leaves for Portugal

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – A delegation of members of the Iran-Portugal Parliamentary Friendship Group left Tehran for the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Tuesady.

During this visit, the Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group is scheduled to meet with Portuguese parliamentary and government officials to discuss the development and expansion of parliamentary ties between parliaments of the two countries, facilitation and acceleration of economic, trade, cultural, scientific and also other issues of mutual interests.

In this visit, as invited by Portugal Parliamentary Friendship Group, Messrs. Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, Hojjatoleslam Javad Nikbin, Seyyed Mehdi Toghyani and also Amanollah Hosseinpour will attend as well.

