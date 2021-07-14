  1. Politics
Iran rejects as baseless failed kidnapping allegations

Iran rejects as baseless failed kidnapping allegations

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected the US government's allegations of a failed attempt to kidnap a US-based Iranian national as "baseless" and "ridiculous".

"This new claim by the US government whose animosity towards  Iran is crystal clear and not unknown to anyone is so baseless and ridiculous that it is not really worth answering," Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday in reaction to the earlier reports on Tuesday that said the US prosecutors had charged four Iranians with plotting to kidnap a New York-based Iranian national Masih Alinejad.

"This is not the first time that the United States resorts to such Hollywood-like scenarios, the sole purpose of which is to desperately revitalize its burnt and discredited [intelligence] agents," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further said.

