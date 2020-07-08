Ruhollah Zam appeals against ‘death sentence’

Zam’s lawyer announced on Wednesday that his client has appealed against the death sentence, asking for a review on the court’s verdict.

Zam was sentenced to death in late June after being convicted of Efsad-e Fel-Arz (spreading corruption on earth).

The Judiciary said back then that the verdict was not final and could be appealed.

Amad News was known for disseminating incriminating content against the Islamic Establishment, insulting the sanctities of Iranian Muslims, and publishing fake news in order to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government.

Iran arrested Zam in 2019 following a complicated intelligence operation by the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization, which involved deceiving intelligence services of some Western countries especially France, under whose guidance and protection Zam was operating.

MNA/TSNM